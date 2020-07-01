Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6043 S Western Ave
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM
6043 S Western Ave
6043 S Western Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6043 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Central
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMMERCIAL - Property Id: 137122
LARGE COMMERCIAL LOT WITH A 1200 SQ FT BUILDING
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137122p
Property Id 137122
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5020747)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6043 S Western Ave have any available units?
6043 S Western Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6043 S Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6043 S Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6043 S Western Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6043 S Western Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6043 S Western Ave offer parking?
No, 6043 S Western Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6043 S Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6043 S Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6043 S Western Ave have a pool?
No, 6043 S Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6043 S Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 6043 S Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6043 S Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6043 S Western Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6043 S Western Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6043 S Western Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
