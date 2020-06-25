6031 West 86TH Place

Amenities
Unbelievably gorgeous remodeled side x side 1/2 of this duplex, this larger side comes with a huge backyard, side yard and frontage. Hardwood floors throughout with all the modern conveniences. Master suite is upstairs with soaring cathedral ceilings/light and bright! Two bedrooms and bath downstairs. Huge center island kitchen is open to living room with newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and white ceasarstone counters. Stacking Washer/dryer included. Street parking with owner supplied permit(s) plus driveway parking. Built-in projector in living room for TV or movie viewing on the huge white wall or projector screen (included). Gorgeous flat walk-able street near shops and restaurants. Dual pane windows and a quiet location in Westchester with limited and muted airplane noise.