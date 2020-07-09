Rent Calculator
603 N La Jolla Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
603 N La Jolla Ave
603 North La Jolla Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
603 North La Jolla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
603 N. La Jolla - Property Id: 95832
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95832
Property Id 95832
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4643273)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 603 N La Jolla Ave have any available units?
603 N La Jolla Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 603 N La Jolla Ave currently offering any rent specials?
603 N La Jolla Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 N La Jolla Ave pet-friendly?
No, 603 N La Jolla Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 603 N La Jolla Ave offer parking?
No, 603 N La Jolla Ave does not offer parking.
Does 603 N La Jolla Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 N La Jolla Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 N La Jolla Ave have a pool?
No, 603 N La Jolla Ave does not have a pool.
Does 603 N La Jolla Ave have accessible units?
No, 603 N La Jolla Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 603 N La Jolla Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 N La Jolla Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 N La Jolla Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 N La Jolla Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
