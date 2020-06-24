Rent Calculator
6025 El Escorpion Road
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:46 AM
6025 El Escorpion Road
Report This Listing
Location
6025 El Escorpion Road, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6025 El Escorpion Road have any available units?
6025 El Escorpion Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6025 El Escorpion Road have?
Some of 6025 El Escorpion Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 6025 El Escorpion Road currently offering any rent specials?
6025 El Escorpion Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 El Escorpion Road pet-friendly?
No, 6025 El Escorpion Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6025 El Escorpion Road offer parking?
Yes, 6025 El Escorpion Road offers parking.
Does 6025 El Escorpion Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 El Escorpion Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 El Escorpion Road have a pool?
No, 6025 El Escorpion Road does not have a pool.
Does 6025 El Escorpion Road have accessible units?
No, 6025 El Escorpion Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 El Escorpion Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6025 El Escorpion Road has units with dishwashers.
