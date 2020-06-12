Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6024 Paseo La Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6024 Paseo La Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 41
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6024 Paseo La Vista
6024 N Paseo La Vista
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6024 N Paseo La Vista, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6024 Paseo La Vista have any available units?
6024 Paseo La Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6024 Paseo La Vista have?
Some of 6024 Paseo La Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6024 Paseo La Vista currently offering any rent specials?
6024 Paseo La Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 Paseo La Vista pet-friendly?
No, 6024 Paseo La Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6024 Paseo La Vista offer parking?
No, 6024 Paseo La Vista does not offer parking.
Does 6024 Paseo La Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6024 Paseo La Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 Paseo La Vista have a pool?
Yes, 6024 Paseo La Vista has a pool.
Does 6024 Paseo La Vista have accessible units?
No, 6024 Paseo La Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 Paseo La Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6024 Paseo La Vista has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College