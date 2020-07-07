All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

6002 South Harcourt Avenue

6002 South Harcourt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6002 South Harcourt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Private furnished room for rent. FEMALE preferred. 6 month lease preferred. Property Amenities: Air Conditioning College Student Prefered Dryer Flooring: Hardwood Furnished Laundry: In Unit Off Street Parking Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 South Harcourt Avenue have any available units?
6002 South Harcourt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6002 South Harcourt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6002 South Harcourt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 South Harcourt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6002 South Harcourt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6002 South Harcourt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6002 South Harcourt Avenue offers parking.
Does 6002 South Harcourt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6002 South Harcourt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 South Harcourt Avenue have a pool?
No, 6002 South Harcourt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6002 South Harcourt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6002 South Harcourt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 South Harcourt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6002 South Harcourt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6002 South Harcourt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6002 South Harcourt Avenue has units with air conditioning.

