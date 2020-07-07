6002 South Harcourt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043 Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Private furnished room for rent. FEMALE preferred. 6 month lease preferred. Property Amenities: Air Conditioning College Student Prefered Dryer Flooring: Hardwood Furnished Laundry: In Unit Off Street Parking Washer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
