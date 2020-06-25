All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15

6000 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6000 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Available for immediate move in, Franklin Village is a fantastic place to live. It is located across the street from UCB ($5 dollar comedy shows every night of the week), Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Gelsons, Sushi Stop and so much more. This is an extremely safe and walkable neighborhood and it's very close to Griffith Park!

The apartment is gated and the unit is completely remodeled! It features hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and bathroom with matching cabinets, AC, extra closet space, and brand new kitchen appliances!

The apartment comes with gated parking and secured entry, onsite laundry, and resident manager.

TEXT Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come take a look! Everything in this neighborhood always goes fast!

We are a quiet community and dont allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4833313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 have any available units?
6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 have?
Some of 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 offers parking.
Does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 have a pool?
No, 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 have accessible units?
No, 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College