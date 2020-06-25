6000 Franklin Ave Apt 15

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Available for immediate move in, Franklin Village is a fantastic place to live. It is located across the street from UCB ($5 dollar comedy shows every night of the week), Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Gelsons, Sushi Stop and so much more. This is an extremely safe and walkable neighborhood and it's very close to Griffith Park!



The apartment is gated and the unit is completely remodeled! It features hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and bathroom with matching cabinets, AC, extra closet space, and brand new kitchen appliances!



The apartment comes with gated parking and secured entry, onsite laundry, and resident manager.



TEXT Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come take a look! Everything in this neighborhood always goes fast!



We are a quiet community and dont allow pets.



(RLNE4833313)