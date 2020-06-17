600 W 9th St Apt 304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF-OFF 1st MONTHS RENT with May Move In* Viewings are being scheduled as self-guided tours-call to set appt for an exclusive time slot to view. Welcome to The Skyline, one of Downtown LA s most established and most sought-after buildings. It s the only building of its kind with proximity to the hottest spaces to live, work and play. Living is easy in this spacious 2Br 2Ba modern unit with a balcony, hardwood floors and renovated bathrooms. Access to dining and groceries are unmatched, with Starbucks and Panini Bar and Grill right on the ground level of the building, as well as the Ralph s Fresh Fare directly across the street. Additional Bldg. amenities include: pool, jacuzzi, workout gym, controlled access with 24/7 Security, Reception lounge on every floor; 2 under-ground parking spaces (very rare in downtown), handball/racquet ball court, and a community room. The unit also comes with washer and dryer, and a dry cleaner is located on the ground level.