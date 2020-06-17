All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:28 AM

600 W 9th St Apt 304

600 West 9th Street · (626) 463-1411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF-OFF 1st MONTHS RENT with May Move In* Viewings are being scheduled as self-guided tours-call to set appt for an exclusive time slot to view. Welcome to The Skyline, one of Downtown LA s most established and most sought-after buildings. It s the only building of its kind with proximity to the hottest spaces to live, work and play. Living is easy in this spacious 2Br 2Ba modern unit with a balcony, hardwood floors and renovated bathrooms. Access to dining and groceries are unmatched, with Starbucks and Panini Bar and Grill right on the ground level of the building, as well as the Ralph s Fresh Fare directly across the street. Additional Bldg. amenities include: pool, jacuzzi, workout gym, controlled access with 24/7 Security, Reception lounge on every floor; 2 under-ground parking spaces (very rare in downtown), handball/racquet ball court, and a community room. The unit also comes with washer and dryer, and a dry cleaner is located on the ground level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 W 9th St Apt 304 have any available units?
600 W 9th St Apt 304 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 W 9th St Apt 304 have?
Some of 600 W 9th St Apt 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 W 9th St Apt 304 currently offering any rent specials?
600 W 9th St Apt 304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 W 9th St Apt 304 pet-friendly?
No, 600 W 9th St Apt 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 600 W 9th St Apt 304 offer parking?
Yes, 600 W 9th St Apt 304 does offer parking.
Does 600 W 9th St Apt 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 W 9th St Apt 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 W 9th St Apt 304 have a pool?
Yes, 600 W 9th St Apt 304 has a pool.
Does 600 W 9th St Apt 304 have accessible units?
No, 600 W 9th St Apt 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 W 9th St Apt 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 W 9th St Apt 304 has units with dishwashers.
