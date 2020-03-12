All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

600 PARK ROW Drive

600 Park Row Dr · No Longer Available
Location

600 Park Row Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available for lease, this stunning, light-filled residence places you at the nexus of Echo Park and Downtown LA. Designed by architects Gerhard Heusch of Heusch Inc. and Enrico Bressan of Artecnica, the two-level unit has a commanding hilltop presence and breathtaking views. Elysian Park hiking trails are right outside the door, and downtown skyscrapers seem close enough to touch. In the expansive layout find high-end finishes, custom tile and woodwork, and sunlight pouring through walls of glass. The versatile space provides the ability to designate your office or work studio, and there's an outdoor patio. Amenities include energy-efficient lighting and appliances, EV outlets and parking for two cars. This great location is minutes from Downtown LA work hubs along with dining, nightlife and entertainment at LA Live, Staples Center, the Grand Central Market and more. Enjoy the laid-back Echo Park vibe with cafes and markets within easy reach, and Dodger Stadium less than a mile away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 PARK ROW Drive have any available units?
600 PARK ROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 PARK ROW Drive have?
Some of 600 PARK ROW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 PARK ROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 PARK ROW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 PARK ROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 600 PARK ROW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 600 PARK ROW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 600 PARK ROW Drive offers parking.
Does 600 PARK ROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 PARK ROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 PARK ROW Drive have a pool?
No, 600 PARK ROW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 600 PARK ROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 PARK ROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 PARK ROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 PARK ROW Drive has units with dishwashers.
