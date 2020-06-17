All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

6 Voyage St. #206

6 Voyage Street · (310) 963-1146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Voyage Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beachfront Top Floor 1 Bedroom Loft Condo with Amazing Views - Beachfront, Top floor corner unit on best part of Marina Peninsula with awesome views. 1 Bedroom loft, two bathrooms, balcony and two side by side parking spaces in gated garage. Magnificent sunset and whitewater views.

Rental Rate: $6,000
**Move In Special: 25% off the rent the first 4 months**

If you would like more information or wish to schedule an appointment to take a tour, please contact:

Jonae
KMK Leasing
(310) 936-0096

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4355716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Voyage St. #206 have any available units?
6 Voyage St. #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6 Voyage St. #206 currently offering any rent specials?
6 Voyage St. #206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Voyage St. #206 pet-friendly?
No, 6 Voyage St. #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6 Voyage St. #206 offer parking?
Yes, 6 Voyage St. #206 does offer parking.
Does 6 Voyage St. #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Voyage St. #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Voyage St. #206 have a pool?
No, 6 Voyage St. #206 does not have a pool.
Does 6 Voyage St. #206 have accessible units?
No, 6 Voyage St. #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Voyage St. #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Voyage St. #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Voyage St. #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Voyage St. #206 does not have units with air conditioning.
