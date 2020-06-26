5959 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly elevator 24hr concierge bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Villa Carlotta is a beautifully restored 1926 historic building offering fully furnished residential "boutique hotel living" apartments in the heart of Hollywood, located in Franklin Village. From an array of Studios, 1 Bedrooms, and 2 Bedrooms apartments, each include fully-equipped kitchens, Juliet balconies, wrought-iron window grilles, adjoining Parisian-style dining areas and expansive living spaces, floor-to-ceiling glass French doors and windows, authentic wood flooring and modern fixtures that marry Old Hollywood and contemporary California living. An array of amenities and services are offered, including in-residence dining, dry cleaning pickup, housekeeping, dog walking and 24-hour concierge. Call for availability. Rate is based on 30 days. Weekly rates and yearly leases also available!