Los Angeles, CA
5959 FRANKLIN Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

5959 FRANKLIN Avenue

5959 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5959 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Villa Carlotta is a beautifully restored 1926 historic building offering fully furnished residential "boutique hotel living" apartments in the heart of Hollywood, located in Franklin Village. From an array of Studios, 1 Bedrooms, and 2 Bedrooms apartments, each include fully-equipped kitchens, Juliet balconies, wrought-iron window grilles, adjoining Parisian-style dining areas and expansive living spaces, floor-to-ceiling glass French doors and windows, authentic wood flooring and modern fixtures that marry Old Hollywood and contemporary California living. An array of amenities and services are offered, including in-residence dining, dry cleaning pickup, housekeeping, dog walking and 24-hour concierge. Call for availability. Rate is based on 30 days. Weekly rates and yearly leases also available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
5959 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5959 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
No, 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
