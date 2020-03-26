5959 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

Studios, 1 Bed, & 2 bed avail. Now Welcoming Modern-Day Dreamers for Stays of 30 Days or More. Each residence comes brimming with designer finishes and complete with fully equipped kitchens, adjoining Parisian-style dining areas and expansive, light-infused living spaces. Residents may choose to take advantage of an array of amenities and services, including in-residence dining, dry cleaning pickup, housekeeping and dog walking, while a 24-hour concierge is on-hand to arrange anything from airport transportation to hard-to-get dinner reservations. Located in Franklin Village, Villa Carlotta is just a short stroll to popular shops, restaurants and attractions, including La Poubelle, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Birds, The Oaks Gourmet Market and Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, and within moments from Silverlake, Koreatown and Downtown L.A. Prices based on 12 month term. Shorter terms avail at higher rates.