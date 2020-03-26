All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5959 FRANKLIN Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

5959 FRANKLIN Avenue

5959 Franklin Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5959 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
elevator
24hr concierge
media room
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Studios, 1 Bed, & 2 bed avail. Now Welcoming Modern-Day Dreamers for Stays of 30 Days or More. Each residence comes brimming with designer finishes and complete with fully equipped kitchens, adjoining Parisian-style dining areas and expansive, light-infused living spaces. Residents may choose to take advantage of an array of amenities and services, including in-residence dining, dry cleaning pickup, housekeeping and dog walking, while a 24-hour concierge is on-hand to arrange anything from airport transportation to hard-to-get dinner reservations. Located in Franklin Village, Villa Carlotta is just a short stroll to popular shops, restaurants and attractions, including La Poubelle, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Birds, The Oaks Gourmet Market and Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, and within moments from Silverlake, Koreatown and Downtown L.A. Prices based on 12 month term. Shorter terms avail at higher rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
5959 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5959 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5959 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College