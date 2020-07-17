All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

5951 Cimarron St

5951 Cimarron Street · No Longer Available
Location

5951 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Central

Amenities

some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Cimarron House For Lease - Property Id: 138303

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138303p
Property Id 138303

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5029620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5951 Cimarron St have any available units?
5951 Cimarron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5951 Cimarron St have?
Some of 5951 Cimarron St's amenities include some paid utils, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5951 Cimarron St currently offering any rent specials?
5951 Cimarron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5951 Cimarron St pet-friendly?
No, 5951 Cimarron St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5951 Cimarron St offer parking?
No, 5951 Cimarron St does not offer parking.
Does 5951 Cimarron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5951 Cimarron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5951 Cimarron St have a pool?
No, 5951 Cimarron St does not have a pool.
Does 5951 Cimarron St have accessible units?
No, 5951 Cimarron St does not have accessible units.
Does 5951 Cimarron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5951 Cimarron St does not have units with dishwashers.
