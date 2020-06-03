5943 Carlton Way 9

Amenities

Studio Suite w/ Full-Sized Kitchen - Property Id: 160271



Beautifully furnished studio suite with a bedroom area, seating area, dining area, and a full sized remodeled kitchen. It is rented furnished for $1,850/month. It is centrally located in Hollywood on a quiet residential street between Sunset and Hollywood Blvd., 3 blocks from the Hollywood and Vine Subway station, and Pantages Theater. It is also close to the Netflix building, Emerson College, the Viacom building, Neuhouse, and much much more. There are a tons of restaurants, shopping movie theaters within a five-minute walk. Some of the nearby stores, include, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Starbucks, Tender Greens and Trader Joe's.



The apartment has been tastefully decorated with a comfortable queen size bed, small couch, wingback chair, and 40-inch flat screen TV. There is a walk-in closet with plenty of storage, a fully remodeled kitchen, with a frost-free refrigerator, dishwasher, and plenty of counter space for cooking.

No Pets Allowed



