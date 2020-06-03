All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:54 PM

5943 Carlton Way 9

5943 Carlton Way · No Longer Available
Location

5943 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Studio Suite w/ Full-Sized Kitchen - Property Id: 160271

Beautifully furnished studio suite with a bedroom area, seating area, dining area, and a full sized remodeled kitchen. It is rented furnished for $1,850/month. It is centrally located in Hollywood on a quiet residential street between Sunset and Hollywood Blvd., 3 blocks from the Hollywood and Vine Subway station, and Pantages Theater. It is also close to the Netflix building, Emerson College, the Viacom building, Neuhouse, and much much more. There are a tons of restaurants, shopping movie theaters within a five-minute walk. Some of the nearby stores, include, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Starbucks, Tender Greens and Trader Joe's.

The apartment has been tastefully decorated with a comfortable queen size bed, small couch, wingback chair, and 40-inch flat screen TV. There is a walk-in closet with plenty of storage, a fully remodeled kitchen, with a frost-free refrigerator, dishwasher, and plenty of counter space for cooking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160271p
Property Id 160271

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5172723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5943 Carlton Way 9 have any available units?
5943 Carlton Way 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5943 Carlton Way 9 have?
Some of 5943 Carlton Way 9's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5943 Carlton Way 9 currently offering any rent specials?
5943 Carlton Way 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5943 Carlton Way 9 pet-friendly?
No, 5943 Carlton Way 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5943 Carlton Way 9 offer parking?
No, 5943 Carlton Way 9 does not offer parking.
Does 5943 Carlton Way 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5943 Carlton Way 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5943 Carlton Way 9 have a pool?
No, 5943 Carlton Way 9 does not have a pool.
Does 5943 Carlton Way 9 have accessible units?
No, 5943 Carlton Way 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 5943 Carlton Way 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5943 Carlton Way 9 has units with dishwashers.

