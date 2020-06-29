All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM

5941 BARTON Avenue

5941 Barton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5941 Barton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 2016 built 3-story townhouse style apartment. Great location conveniently near Paramount Studios, Sunset and Vine, Larchmont Village and all the best Hollywood has to offer. This is a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and a 1/2 bath for guests. Other features of this great unit include, laminate hardwood flooring for common areas, carpeted rooms, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer/dryer in the unit. Side by side parking in a private 2 car garage and a private rooftop with 360 views of Hollywood and all of Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5941 BARTON Avenue have any available units?
5941 BARTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5941 BARTON Avenue have?
Some of 5941 BARTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5941 BARTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5941 BARTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5941 BARTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5941 BARTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5941 BARTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5941 BARTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 5941 BARTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5941 BARTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5941 BARTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 5941 BARTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5941 BARTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5941 BARTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5941 BARTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5941 BARTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

