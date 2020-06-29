5941 BARTON Avenue

Amenities
Amazing 2016 built 3-story townhouse style apartment. Great location conveniently near Paramount Studios, Sunset and Vine, Larchmont Village and all the best Hollywood has to offer. This is a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and a 1/2 bath for guests. Other features of this great unit include, laminate hardwood flooring for common areas, carpeted rooms, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer/dryer in the unit. Side by side parking in a private 2 car garage and a private rooftop with 360 views of Hollywood and all of Los Angeles.