5940 Comey Ave.

Large 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Large Yard in Culver City - An amazing location close to everything in Culver City. Enjoy this roomy 3 bedroom and 2 bath house with a large outdoor yard. There is a master bedroom with a private bath and also one huge bedroom in the back of the house. Comes with all appliances and washer/dryer. Hardwood flooring throughout the house. It has plenty of parking with four parking spots! Walking distance to the Expo Metro line as well as downtown Culver City. Short drive to the 10 freeway.



$25 Application Fee. The deposit will depend on the credit score. Income 2.5x Rent. Min 640 credit score. Pets with added security deposit/rent. Proof of employment required (2 months of pay stubs, bank account, or two years tax returns).



Schedule viewing by text only 888-608-0848 or visit www.peakmanagement.co/vacancies.



No Pets Allowed



