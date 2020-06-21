All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5940 Comey Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5940 Comey Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5940 Comey Ave.

5940 Comey Avenue · (888) 608-0848 ext. 702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5940 Comey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5940 Comey Ave. · Avail. now

$3,199

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Large Yard in Culver City - An amazing location close to everything in Culver City. Enjoy this roomy 3 bedroom and 2 bath house with a large outdoor yard. There is a master bedroom with a private bath and also one huge bedroom in the back of the house. Comes with all appliances and washer/dryer. Hardwood flooring throughout the house. It has plenty of parking with four parking spots! Walking distance to the Expo Metro line as well as downtown Culver City. Short drive to the 10 freeway.

$25 Application Fee. The deposit will depend on the credit score. Income 2.5x Rent. Min 640 credit score. Pets with added security deposit/rent. Proof of employment required (2 months of pay stubs, bank account, or two years tax returns).

Schedule viewing by text only 888-608-0848 or visit www.peakmanagement.co/vacancies.

Peak Management does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS: We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents, and rental agreements should only be executed at Peak Management, 1800 Essex St., Los Angeles, CA, 90021. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5940 Comey Ave. have any available units?
5940 Comey Ave. has a unit available for $3,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5940 Comey Ave. have?
Some of 5940 Comey Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5940 Comey Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5940 Comey Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5940 Comey Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5940 Comey Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5940 Comey Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5940 Comey Ave. does offer parking.
Does 5940 Comey Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5940 Comey Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5940 Comey Ave. have a pool?
No, 5940 Comey Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5940 Comey Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 5940 Comey Ave. has accessible units.
Does 5940 Comey Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5940 Comey Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5940 Comey Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity