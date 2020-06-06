Rent Calculator
5934 W LUNA PARK
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5934 W LUNA PARK
5934 Luna Park
·
No Longer Available
Location
5934 Luna Park, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5934 W LUNA PARK have any available units?
5934 W LUNA PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5934 W LUNA PARK currently offering any rent specials?
5934 W LUNA PARK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 W LUNA PARK pet-friendly?
No, 5934 W LUNA PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5934 W LUNA PARK offer parking?
Yes, 5934 W LUNA PARK does offer parking.
Does 5934 W LUNA PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 W LUNA PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 W LUNA PARK have a pool?
No, 5934 W LUNA PARK does not have a pool.
Does 5934 W LUNA PARK have accessible units?
No, 5934 W LUNA PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 W LUNA PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 5934 W LUNA PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5934 W LUNA PARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 5934 W LUNA PARK does not have units with air conditioning.
