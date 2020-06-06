All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5934 W LUNA PARK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5934 W LUNA PARK
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

5934 W LUNA PARK

5934 Luna Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5934 Luna Park, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5934 W LUNA PARK have any available units?
5934 W LUNA PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5934 W LUNA PARK currently offering any rent specials?
5934 W LUNA PARK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 W LUNA PARK pet-friendly?
No, 5934 W LUNA PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5934 W LUNA PARK offer parking?
Yes, 5934 W LUNA PARK does offer parking.
Does 5934 W LUNA PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 W LUNA PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 W LUNA PARK have a pool?
No, 5934 W LUNA PARK does not have a pool.
Does 5934 W LUNA PARK have accessible units?
No, 5934 W LUNA PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 W LUNA PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 5934 W LUNA PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5934 W LUNA PARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 5934 W LUNA PARK does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College