5933 Barton Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

5933 Barton Avenue

5933 Barton Avenue · (323) 310-5401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5933 Barton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5933 Barton Avenue.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
e-payments
range
oven
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Live Local at 5933 Barton Ave

Comfort and convenience await at 5933 Barton Avenue. Live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 90 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Grab a bite at the delicious Oinkster Hollywood, enjoy a cocktail at Pour Vous, or relax with a good laugh at the Northside Theatry Company. Fun and Fitness are right around the corner at the Hollywood Rec Center

You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully Selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 5933 Barton Apts.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50/month
restrictions: 20lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street-parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5933 Barton Avenue have any available units?
5933 Barton Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5933 Barton Avenue have?
Some of 5933 Barton Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5933 Barton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5933 Barton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 Barton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5933 Barton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5933 Barton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5933 Barton Avenue offers parking.
Does 5933 Barton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5933 Barton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 Barton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5933 Barton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5933 Barton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5933 Barton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 Barton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5933 Barton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
