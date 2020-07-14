Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator oven range Property Amenities gym e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Live Local at 5933 Barton Ave



Comfort and convenience await at 5933 Barton Avenue. Live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 90 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Grab a bite at the delicious Oinkster Hollywood, enjoy a cocktail at Pour Vous, or relax with a good laugh at the Northside Theatry Company. Fun and Fitness are right around the corner at the Hollywood Rec Center



You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully Selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 5933 Barton Apts.



Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates