Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:12 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5929 DENVER Avenue
5929 Denver Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
5929 Denver Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Voices of 90037
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled and bright unit with private outdoor area close to live Figuaroa Street USC, Down town LA And more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5929 DENVER Avenue have any available units?
5929 DENVER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5929 DENVER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5929 DENVER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 DENVER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5929 DENVER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5929 DENVER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5929 DENVER Avenue offers parking.
Does 5929 DENVER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5929 DENVER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 DENVER Avenue have a pool?
No, 5929 DENVER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5929 DENVER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5929 DENVER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 DENVER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5929 DENVER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5929 DENVER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5929 DENVER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
