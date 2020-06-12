All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:56 AM

5921 West Center Drive

5921 Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5921 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
elevator
bike storage
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,480* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,740* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,990/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this beautiful Playa Vista furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and stylish living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer! (ID #LAX21)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Rooftop Pool
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Courtyard
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished property is located in Playa Vista, a newly built neighborhood on the westside of Los Angeles. The neighborhood offers office space to some of the biggest companies, namely and Microsoft and attracts a mix of easy going professionals who seek to experience the Silicon Valley way of living. Nowadays, an increasing number of locals, looking for an urban lifestyle, decide to relocate to Playa Vista and enjoy the shopping and dining. Runaway is the newest shopping area including a food market, movie theater and numerous retail outlets, an ideal destination for the weekends. With Playa Vistas Daily Shuttle you can also get easily around the community.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 West Center Drive have any available units?
5921 West Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5921 West Center Drive have?
Some of 5921 West Center Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 West Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5921 West Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 West Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5921 West Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5921 West Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5921 West Center Drive offers parking.
Does 5921 West Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 West Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 West Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5921 West Center Drive has a pool.
Does 5921 West Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 5921 West Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 West Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 West Center Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
