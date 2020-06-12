5921 West Center Drive

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,480* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,740* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,990/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this beautiful Playa Vista furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and stylish living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer! (ID #LAX21)



Designed With You In Mind



Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements



-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Pet Friendly

-Rooftop Pool

-Indoor Parking

-Garden

-Courtyard

-Bike Storage

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished property is located in Playa Vista, a newly built neighborhood on the westside of Los Angeles. The neighborhood offers office space to some of the biggest companies, namely and Microsoft and attracts a mix of easy going professionals who seek to experience the Silicon Valley way of living. Nowadays, an increasing number of locals, looking for an urban lifestyle, decide to relocate to Playa Vista and enjoy the shopping and dining. Runaway is the newest shopping area including a food market, movie theater and numerous retail outlets, an ideal destination for the weekends. With Playa Vistas Daily Shuttle you can also get easily around the community.



A Few Things To Note



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.