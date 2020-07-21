All apartments in Los Angeles
5920 Melrose Ave 1
5920 Melrose Ave 1

5920 Melrose Avenue · (323) 639-3006
Location

5920 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,725

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Melrose Apartments - Property Id: 174685

Studio in Melrose District
Parking Included
Gas and Electricity Included
Great Layout
Centrally Located
Onsite Management and Laundry
Available Now

Good Credit and income needed to qualify.
All move dates should be within 14 days or less

Ernest
323.639.3006
Hancock Park, Larchmont Village, Melrose District, Los Angeles, abc123
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5920-melrose-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-1/174685
Property Id 174685

(RLNE5945785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Melrose Ave 1 have any available units?
5920 Melrose Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 Melrose Ave 1 have?
Some of 5920 Melrose Ave 1's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Melrose Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Melrose Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Melrose Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5920 Melrose Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5920 Melrose Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5920 Melrose Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 5920 Melrose Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 Melrose Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Melrose Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 5920 Melrose Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5920 Melrose Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 5920 Melrose Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Melrose Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 Melrose Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
