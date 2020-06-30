Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5912 Zelzah Avenue
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM
5912 Zelzah Avenue
5912 Zelzah Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5912 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Located in prime Encino! Beautiful home, newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Home features include open kitchen with island, washer/dryer and heated pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5912 Zelzah Avenue have any available units?
5912 Zelzah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5912 Zelzah Avenue have?
Some of 5912 Zelzah Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5912 Zelzah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Zelzah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Zelzah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5912 Zelzah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5912 Zelzah Avenue offer parking?
No, 5912 Zelzah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5912 Zelzah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5912 Zelzah Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Zelzah Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5912 Zelzah Avenue has a pool.
Does 5912 Zelzah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5912 Zelzah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Zelzah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5912 Zelzah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
