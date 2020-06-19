All apartments in Los Angeles
5912 FOUNTAIN Avenue

5912 Fountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5912 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
A spectacularly restored vintage Hollywood property, comprising two separate buildings surrounded by a dense hedge, lush gardens, mature trees and a fountain.Amenities include: Updated baths and kitchens, Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances including gas range & dishwasher. Tons of light through abundant windows. Central Air Conditioning. Private garage. Beautiful Private terrace5 minutes walking distance to: Pantages Theatre, Red Line Station, Arclight Cinemas, Amoeba Music, The W Hotel, Tru and Drais Nightclubs, Trader Joe's, Starbucks & Coffee Bean, Hollywood Farmer's Market, Gower & Bronson Film StudiosEasy 101 freeway access.Pet friendly but pet agreement required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

