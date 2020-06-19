5912 FOUNTAIN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

A spectacularly restored vintage Hollywood property, comprising two separate buildings surrounded by a dense hedge, lush gardens, mature trees and a fountain.Amenities include: Updated baths and kitchens, Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances including gas range & dishwasher. Tons of light through abundant windows. Central Air Conditioning. Private garage. Beautiful Private terrace5 minutes walking distance to: Pantages Theatre, Red Line Station, Arclight Cinemas, Amoeba Music, The W Hotel, Tru and Drais Nightclubs, Trader Joe's, Starbucks & Coffee Bean, Hollywood Farmer's Market, Gower & Bronson Film StudiosEasy 101 freeway access.Pet friendly but pet agreement required