5906 Willoughby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Hollywood
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 Mo. Free O.A.C.! 900 square feet • Wood & tile floors • Freshly painted • Updated light fixtures • Bright with large windows • Gas stove & Refrigerator • Vertical blinds • Close to public transit • 1 car parking included This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5906 Willoughby Avenue have any available units?
5906 Willoughby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.