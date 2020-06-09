All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5906 Willoughby Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5906 Willoughby Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:51 AM

5906 Willoughby Avenue

5906 Willoughby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5906 Willoughby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 Mo. Free O.A.C.!
900 square feet • Wood & tile floors • Freshly painted • Updated light fixtures • Bright with large windows • Gas stove & Refrigerator • Vertical blinds • Close to public transit • 1 car parking included
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Willoughby Avenue have any available units?
5906 Willoughby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Willoughby Avenue have?
Some of 5906 Willoughby Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Willoughby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Willoughby Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Willoughby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5906 Willoughby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5906 Willoughby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5906 Willoughby Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5906 Willoughby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 Willoughby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Willoughby Avenue have a pool?
No, 5906 Willoughby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5906 Willoughby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5906 Willoughby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Willoughby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5906 Willoughby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College