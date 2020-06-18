All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5900 Reseda Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5900 Reseda Blvd
Last updated April 15 2019 at 3:05 PM

5900 Reseda Blvd

5900 Reseda Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5900 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About the unit:

Updated Flooring and Bathroom
Stove, Fridge, & Dishwasher Included
Tons Of Closet Space Throughout
Great Natural Light
Laundry On Site
One Parking Spot Included

(RLNE4460350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Reseda Blvd have any available units?
5900 Reseda Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 Reseda Blvd have?
Some of 5900 Reseda Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Reseda Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Reseda Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Reseda Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5900 Reseda Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5900 Reseda Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Reseda Blvd does offer parking.
Does 5900 Reseda Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 Reseda Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Reseda Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5900 Reseda Blvd has a pool.
Does 5900 Reseda Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5900 Reseda Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Reseda Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 Reseda Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College