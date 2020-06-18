Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5900 Reseda Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5900 Reseda Blvd
Last updated April 15 2019 at 3:05 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5900 Reseda Blvd
5900 Reseda Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5900 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About the unit:
Updated Flooring and Bathroom
Stove, Fridge, & Dishwasher Included
Tons Of Closet Space Throughout
Great Natural Light
Laundry On Site
One Parking Spot Included
(RLNE4460350)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5900 Reseda Blvd have any available units?
5900 Reseda Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5900 Reseda Blvd have?
Some of 5900 Reseda Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5900 Reseda Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Reseda Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Reseda Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5900 Reseda Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5900 Reseda Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Reseda Blvd does offer parking.
Does 5900 Reseda Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 Reseda Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Reseda Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5900 Reseda Blvd has a pool.
Does 5900 Reseda Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5900 Reseda Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Reseda Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 Reseda Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College