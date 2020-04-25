Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:34 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11
590 North Rossmore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
590 North Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very cozy one bedroom with hardwood floor,full kitchen and tons of storage. Separate entry to unit, very private. Onsite laundry and parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 have any available units?
590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 have?
Some of 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 currently offering any rent specials?
590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 is pet friendly.
Does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 offer parking?
Yes, 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 offers parking.
Does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 have a pool?
No, 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 does not have a pool.
Does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 have accessible units?
No, 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
