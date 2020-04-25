All apartments in Los Angeles
590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11

590 North Rossmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

590 North Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very cozy one bedroom with hardwood floor,full kitchen and tons of storage. Separate entry to unit, very private. Onsite laundry and parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 have any available units?
590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 have?
Some of 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 currently offering any rent specials?
590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 is pet friendly.
Does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 offer parking?
Yes, 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 offers parking.
Does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 have a pool?
No, 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 does not have a pool.
Does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 have accessible units?
No, 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
