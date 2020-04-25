590 N Rossmore Ave Apt 11

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very cozy one bedroom with hardwood floor,full kitchen and tons of storage. Separate entry to unit, very private. Onsite laundry and parking.