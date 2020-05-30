Rent Calculator
590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12
590 North Rossmore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
590 North Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1BR 1BA unit - 1BR 1BA in excllent area
a controlled access building
(RLNE4522484)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 have any available units?
590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 have?
Some of 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 currently offering any rent specials?
590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 is pet friendly.
Does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 offer parking?
Yes, 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 offers parking.
Does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 have a pool?
No, 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 does not have a pool.
Does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 have accessible units?
No, 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 has units with dishwashers.
