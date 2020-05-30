All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12

590 North Rossmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

590 North Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1BR 1BA unit - 1BR 1BA in excllent area
a controlled access building

(RLNE4522484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 have any available units?
590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 have?
Some of 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 currently offering any rent specials?
590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 is pet friendly.
Does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 offer parking?
Yes, 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 offers parking.
Does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 have a pool?
No, 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 does not have a pool.
Does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 have accessible units?
No, 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 N ROSSMORE AVE #12 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College