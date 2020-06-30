Rent Calculator
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:09 AM
1 of 1
5884 Inskeep Ave
5884 Inskeep Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
5884 Inskeep Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice Remodeled Studio Apartment available...
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 5884 Inskeep Ave have any available units?
5884 Inskeep Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5884 Inskeep Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5884 Inskeep Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5884 Inskeep Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5884 Inskeep Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5884 Inskeep Ave offer parking?
No, 5884 Inskeep Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5884 Inskeep Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5884 Inskeep Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5884 Inskeep Ave have a pool?
No, 5884 Inskeep Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5884 Inskeep Ave have accessible units?
No, 5884 Inskeep Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5884 Inskeep Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5884 Inskeep Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5884 Inskeep Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5884 Inskeep Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
