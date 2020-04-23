All apartments in Los Angeles
5882 Towne Avenue
5882 Towne Avenue

5882 Towne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5882 Towne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5572771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5882 Towne Avenue have any available units?
5882 Towne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5882 Towne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5882 Towne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5882 Towne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5882 Towne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5882 Towne Avenue offer parking?
No, 5882 Towne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5882 Towne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5882 Towne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5882 Towne Avenue have a pool?
No, 5882 Towne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5882 Towne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5882 Towne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5882 Towne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5882 Towne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5882 Towne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5882 Towne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
