5859 Laramie Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel pool air conditioning extra storage

Enchanting Ranch Style, single story, swimming pool home. Modern white kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters. Full dining area and family room feature a wall of sliding glass. Huge bonus/ office / play or bedroom has extra storage, bar and private entrance. Master with private bath and lots of closets! Huge covered patio, sparkling swimming pool with removable fencing and lush landscape. Vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, central a/c, tankless hot water heater and much more!