All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5859 Laramie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5859 Laramie Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

5859 Laramie Avenue

5859 Laramie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5859 Laramie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Enchanting Ranch Style, single story, swimming pool home. Modern white kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters. Full dining area and family room feature a wall of sliding glass. Huge bonus/ office / play or bedroom has extra storage, bar and private entrance. Master with private bath and lots of closets! Huge covered patio, sparkling swimming pool with removable fencing and lush landscape. Vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, central a/c, tankless hot water heater and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5859 Laramie Avenue have any available units?
5859 Laramie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5859 Laramie Avenue have?
Some of 5859 Laramie Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5859 Laramie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5859 Laramie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5859 Laramie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5859 Laramie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5859 Laramie Avenue offer parking?
No, 5859 Laramie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5859 Laramie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5859 Laramie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5859 Laramie Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5859 Laramie Avenue has a pool.
Does 5859 Laramie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5859 Laramie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5859 Laramie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5859 Laramie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College