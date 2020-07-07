All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5847 WILLOUGHBY #1

5847 Willoughby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5847 Willoughby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND-NEW LUXURY APARTMENT HOMES IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD: 2 BED/ 1 BATHS W/ PARKING!
Welcome to 5847 Willoughby Avenue, located in star-kissed Hollywood -- offering contemporary luxury with maximum comfort and timeless style in two distinct layouts. This gorgeous 8-unit complex is overflowing with high-end renovations that perfectly embody a re-imagination of classic Hollywood living merged with a modern oasis.
These spacious two bedroom/one bathroom residences offer unique layouts so your new home feels exclusive and special. Complete with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, custom kitchen cabinetry, and top-of-the-line appliances including your very own washer/ dryer in unit! The open layouts offers plenty of space for effortless entertaining or spacious solitude. Units are located on the second and third floors with optional private parking on the first level.
A spectacular place to call home! Close to the 101 freeway, Santa Monica Blvd, and Paramount Studios! Convenience and pleasure is right around the corner of your tree-lined street! Take in an outdoor movie at Hollywood Forever or explore Larchmont Village and grab a ?Business & Pleasure? latte at Go Get Em Tiger! Other spots nearby include: Gold?s Gym, Plummer Park (with a weekly Monday farmer?s market!), Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Sassafrass Saloon, and the Wilshire Country Club.
Easy to see! Contact LBA to schedule a showing! Find out more at www.boldhollywood.com!

8 units available in newly renovated building! Inquire about other units!
Pets welcome with additional deposit
Tandem parking included!
First month?s rent and deposit due at signing within 48 hours of application
Non-smoking building
12-24 month lease terms available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 have any available units?
5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 have?
Some of 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 currently offering any rent specials?
5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 is pet friendly.
Does 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 offer parking?
Yes, 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 offers parking.
Does 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 have a pool?
No, 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 does not have a pool.
Does 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 have accessible units?
No, 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5847 WILLOUGHBY #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

