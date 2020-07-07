5847 WILLOUGHBY #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND-NEW LUXURY APARTMENT HOMES IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD: 2 BED/ 1 BATHS W/ PARKING!

Welcome to 5847 Willoughby Avenue, located in star-kissed Hollywood -- offering contemporary luxury with maximum comfort and timeless style in two distinct layouts. This gorgeous 8-unit complex is overflowing with high-end renovations that perfectly embody a re-imagination of classic Hollywood living merged with a modern oasis.

These spacious two bedroom/one bathroom residences offer unique layouts so your new home feels exclusive and special. Complete with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, custom kitchen cabinetry, and top-of-the-line appliances including your very own washer/ dryer in unit! The open layouts offers plenty of space for effortless entertaining or spacious solitude. Units are located on the second and third floors with optional private parking on the first level.

A spectacular place to call home! Close to the 101 freeway, Santa Monica Blvd, and Paramount Studios! Convenience and pleasure is right around the corner of your tree-lined street! Take in an outdoor movie at Hollywood Forever or explore Larchmont Village and grab a ?Business & Pleasure? latte at Go Get Em Tiger! Other spots nearby include: Gold?s Gym, Plummer Park (with a weekly Monday farmer?s market!), Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Sassafrass Saloon, and the Wilshire Country Club.

Easy to see! Contact LBA to schedule a showing! Find out more at www.boldhollywood.com!



8 units available in newly renovated building! Inquire about other units!

Pets welcome with additional deposit

Tandem parking included!

First month?s rent and deposit due at signing within 48 hours of application

Non-smoking building

12-24 month lease terms available