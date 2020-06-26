5842 Camerford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Beautiful Larchmont Village Small Property, friendly neighbors. secured entry and enclosed parking wth remote access. Laundry On Site. Units are updated with hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops and new appliances!
(RLNE3197795)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5842 Camerford Ave have any available units?
5842 Camerford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.