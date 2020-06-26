All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 28 2020

5842 Camerford Ave

5842 Camerford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5842 Camerford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Larchmont Village Small Property, friendly neighbors. secured entry and enclosed parking wth remote access. Laundry On Site. Units are updated with hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops and new appliances!

(RLNE3197795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5842 Camerford Ave have any available units?
5842 Camerford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5842 Camerford Ave have?
Some of 5842 Camerford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5842 Camerford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5842 Camerford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5842 Camerford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5842 Camerford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5842 Camerford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5842 Camerford Ave offers parking.
Does 5842 Camerford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5842 Camerford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5842 Camerford Ave have a pool?
No, 5842 Camerford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5842 Camerford Ave have accessible units?
No, 5842 Camerford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5842 Camerford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5842 Camerford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
