5840 Willoughby Ave

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

In the center of Hollywood close to Downtown the Valley, Beverly Hills. all shopping, all the trendy restaurants and transportation nearby, walking distance to Hollywood Blvd and all the studios. Next to Paramount. Freeways and public transportation is very accessible.

It is an upstairs apartment, light and bright, fully furnished with two twin beds, the sofa also folds out it can be comfortable for 3 people. The apartment had been remodeled, new kitchen and bathroom, very spacious with a desk and work area in the living room. Internet and cable all utilities are included. Small quiet building, friendly neighbors.