5840 Gregory Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly parking tennis court media room range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Live Local at 5840 Gregory Ave



Welcome home to excellent. Live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 90 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Make sure to check out some of the local favorites like The Oinkster restaurant, the Circle Theater, and Astro Burger. Right nearby is the LA Tennis Club, a fun and effective way to stay fit!



You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our on line resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully Selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 5840 Gregory apartments.



Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates