5840 Gregory Avenue
5840 Gregory Avenue

5840 Gregory Avenue · (323) 701-0293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5840 Gregory Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

Live Local at 5840 Gregory Ave

Welcome home to excellent. Live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 90 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Make sure to check out some of the local favorites like The Oinkster restaurant, the Circle Theater, and Astro Burger. Right nearby is the LA Tennis Club, a fun and effective way to stay fit!

You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our on line resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully Selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 5840 Gregory apartments.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50/month
restrictions: 20lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5840 Gregory Avenue have any available units?
5840 Gregory Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5840 Gregory Avenue have?
Some of 5840 Gregory Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5840 Gregory Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5840 Gregory Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5840 Gregory Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5840 Gregory Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5840 Gregory Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5840 Gregory Avenue offers parking.
Does 5840 Gregory Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5840 Gregory Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5840 Gregory Avenue have a pool?
No, 5840 Gregory Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5840 Gregory Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5840 Gregory Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5840 Gregory Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5840 Gregory Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
