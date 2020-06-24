All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

5823 Gregory Ave

5823 Gregory Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5823 Gregory Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful, *newly renovated* and very spacious, single conveniently located in hollywood!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
The apartment complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*all brand new stainless steel appliances*
*granite countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*new large bright tiles throughout apartment*
*new spot light system*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*wash and dryer on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101, 110 and 10 freeway, usc, public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silverlake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silverlake Reservoir, Silverlake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,350.00, DEPOSIT $1,350.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4875250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5823 Gregory Ave have any available units?
5823 Gregory Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5823 Gregory Ave have?
Some of 5823 Gregory Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5823 Gregory Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5823 Gregory Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5823 Gregory Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5823 Gregory Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5823 Gregory Ave offer parking?
No, 5823 Gregory Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5823 Gregory Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5823 Gregory Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5823 Gregory Ave have a pool?
No, 5823 Gregory Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5823 Gregory Ave have accessible units?
No, 5823 Gregory Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5823 Gregory Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5823 Gregory Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
