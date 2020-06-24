5823 Gregory Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is a beautiful, *newly renovated* and very spacious, single conveniently located in hollywood!!!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

The apartment complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*microwave*

*all brand new stainless steel appliances*

*granite countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*new large bright tiles throughout apartment*

*new spot light system*

*a/c in unit*



building complex features:

*wash and dryer on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101, 110 and 10 freeway, usc, public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silverlake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silverlake Reservoir, Silverlake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,350.00, DEPOSIT $1,350.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4875250)