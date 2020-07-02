All apartments in Los Angeles
5815 Murietta Avenue

5815 Murietta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5815 Murietta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in lovely neighborhood of Valley Glen! Additional BONUS room with private entrance, bathroom, walk-in closet for office, gym, etc. Large kitchen; refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Hardwood floors in living, dining and master bedroom. Luxury carpet in 2 smaller bedrooms and hallway. Remodeled bathrooms. Energy efficient double paned windows. Washer and dryer provided. Outdoor furniture provided. Quiet, dead end street. Very friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 Murietta Avenue have any available units?
5815 Murietta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5815 Murietta Avenue have?
Some of 5815 Murietta Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 Murietta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5815 Murietta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 Murietta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5815 Murietta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5815 Murietta Avenue offer parking?
No, 5815 Murietta Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5815 Murietta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5815 Murietta Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 Murietta Avenue have a pool?
No, 5815 Murietta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5815 Murietta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5815 Murietta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 Murietta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 Murietta Avenue has units with dishwashers.

