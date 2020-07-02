5815 Murietta Avenue

Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in lovely neighborhood of Valley Glen! Additional BONUS room with private entrance, bathroom, walk-in closet for office, gym, etc. Large kitchen; refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Hardwood floors in living, dining and master bedroom. Luxury carpet in 2 smaller bedrooms and hallway. Remodeled bathrooms. Energy efficient double paned windows. Washer and dryer provided. Outdoor furniture provided. Quiet, dead end street. Very friendly