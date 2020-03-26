Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking media room

Equipped with a full kitchen, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, washer/dryer, wood flooring and generous storage space. Harold offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments, including top-floor penthouses, ranging in size from 523 to 1473 sq.ft. Layouts are clean, modern and open. These residences are designed for optimal functionality and to be rich in materiality from spacious kitchens to meticulously designed finishes. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Clubhouse, Controlled Access/Gated, Covered Parking, Elevator and more. Local Attractions and Places near 5800 Harold Way, Hollywood: Pantages Theatre, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, The Library at Redbury, Hollywood Palladium, Amoeba Music, The Fonda Theatre, Paramount Pictures, Musicians Institute and much more!