Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage car charging courtyard fire pit internet access key fob access lobby

5800 Harold is located in the heart of Hollywood, North of Sunset Blvd. All the luxe apartment homes are equipped with a full kitchen, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, washer/dryer, wood flooring and generous storage space. Harold offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments, including top-floor penthouses, ranging in size from 523 to 1473 sq.ft. Layouts are clean, modern and open. These residences are designed for optimal functionality and to be rich in materiality from spacious kitchens to meticulously designed finishes. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Clubhouse, Controlled Access/Gated, Covered Parking, Elevator and more. Local Attractions and Places near 5800 Harold Way, Hollywood: Pantages Theatre, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, The Library at Redbury, Hollywood Palladium, Amoeba Music, The Fonda Theatre, Paramount Pictures, Musicians Institute and much more!