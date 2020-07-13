All apartments in Los Angeles
5800 Harold

5800 Harold Way · (323) 244-2375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5800 Harold Way, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5800 Harold.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
key fob access
lobby
5800 Harold is located in the heart of Hollywood, North of Sunset Blvd. All the luxe apartment homes are equipped with a full kitchen, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, washer/dryer, wood flooring and generous storage space. Harold offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments, including top-floor penthouses, ranging in size from 523 to 1473 sq.ft. Layouts are clean, modern and open. These residences are designed for optimal functionality and to be rich in materiality from spacious kitchens to meticulously designed finishes. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Clubhouse, Controlled Access/Gated, Covered Parking, Elevator and more. Local Attractions and Places near 5800 Harold Way, Hollywood: Pantages Theatre, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, The Library at Redbury, Hollywood Palladium, Amoeba Music, The Fonda Theatre, Paramount Pictures, Musicians Institute and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
Cats
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Harold have any available units?
5800 Harold has 3 units available starting at $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5800 Harold have?
Some of 5800 Harold's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Harold currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Harold is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Harold pet-friendly?
Yes, 5800 Harold is pet friendly.
Does 5800 Harold offer parking?
Yes, 5800 Harold offers parking.
Does 5800 Harold have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5800 Harold offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Harold have a pool?
No, 5800 Harold does not have a pool.
Does 5800 Harold have accessible units?
No, 5800 Harold does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Harold have units with dishwashers?
No, 5800 Harold does not have units with dishwashers.
