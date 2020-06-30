All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:02 AM

5761 San Vicente Boulevard

5761 San Vicente Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5761 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeously remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with tiled kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, stove/fridge/dishwasher, HUGE windows, TONS of closet space, gorgeous new windows and AC in the living room and bedroom! This well maintained apartment is centrally located in Mid-City, near San Vicente Blvd and Curson Ave, close to the 10fwy, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Miracle Mile, and much more!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5761 San Vicente Boulevard have any available units?
5761 San Vicente Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5761 San Vicente Boulevard have?
Some of 5761 San Vicente Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5761 San Vicente Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5761 San Vicente Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5761 San Vicente Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5761 San Vicente Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5761 San Vicente Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5761 San Vicente Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5761 San Vicente Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5761 San Vicente Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5761 San Vicente Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5761 San Vicente Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5761 San Vicente Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5761 San Vicente Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5761 San Vicente Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5761 San Vicente Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

