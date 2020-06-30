5761 San Vicente Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeously remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with tiled kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, stove/fridge/dishwasher, HUGE windows, TONS of closet space, gorgeous new windows and AC in the living room and bedroom! This well maintained apartment is centrally located in Mid-City, near San Vicente Blvd and Curson Ave, close to the 10fwy, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Miracle Mile, and much more!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.