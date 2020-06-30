5761 San Vicente Boulevard

Amenities
Gorgeously remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with tiled kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, stove/fridge/dishwasher, HUGE windows, TONS of closet space, gorgeous new windows and AC in the living room and bedroom! This well maintained apartment is centrally located in Mid-City, near San Vicente Blvd and Curson Ave, close to the 10fwy, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Miracle Mile, and much more!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.