Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5759 Fulcher Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90230 -

Ben Leeds Properties has an exclusive offer for you in the city of North Hollywood



Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House fully renovated



Living room:

Main entrance leads you to a spacious room with wall to wall hardwood floors , Recesses Lighting throughout , a beautiful vintage style fire place with 2 large windows surrounding it, Another large window that face the front yard with vertical blinds.



Dining Room with Hardwood through out, recesses lighting , and 2 large window that face east



Kitchen:

Very spacious kitchen with white ceramic tile throughout, lots of white cabinets ,granite counter tops , all new stainless steel appliances including fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and a microwave.



Breakfast Area :

A space just perfect to place a 4 chair table with ceramic tile on the floor, and a large window with great lighting



~ Stackable Washer and Dryer in unit ~



1st Bedroom

Wall to wall hardwood floors with a nice size walk-in closet, and a window with vertical blinds



Master Bedroom:

Wall to wall hardwood floor / full-size closet / large window with vertical blinds, and a nice size bathroom



Master Bathroom:

Brand new ceramic floor tile, new sink-vanity with new faucet, new mirrored door medicine cabinet, new Jacuzzi, new ceramic tile on walls around, new frameless shower doors and more cabinet area



3rd Bedroom

Wall to wall hardwood floor / full-size closet, and a large window with vertical blinds



Exterior:



A huge backyard/ Parking for 4 cars, a nice size shed, and beautiful landscape



For more information please contact us at 818-640-4950 or email at Marketing@benleedsproperties.com



For additional Ben Leeds Property listings go to www.benleedsproperties.com or call our Leasing Agent 424-543-4181.



Pet Policy:

Cat and Dogs friendly under 25 lbs. (weight at maturity); No aggressive breeds: Chows, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepard, and a mix of aggressive breeds. Pet Rent and Deposit may apply.



Other Terms and Requirements:

1-year lease term; Security deposit is determined by your credit, typically 1-month rent; Online Application is preferred and can be processed faster than a paper application; $30 Application fee per person (18 years and older) can be paid with credit or debit card for online application or with money order and cashier check for paper application; No evictions; No foreclosures / bankruptcies in the last 5 years; Two (2) forms of current government issued ID: Drivers License, Passport, SSN card, Military ID, Visa, etc; Proof of Income: last 3 months of check stubs, or checking / saving account, or current W2. Renters insurance is required.



Equal Housing Opportunity Provider



*Pricing and availability is subject to change without notice*



Photos may vary from actual unit and are for representational purposes only and subject to variances. Variances may include, but are not limited to, views and exposure to light, finishes for the final product, as well as layout and included features in the finished product.



(RLNE2612918)