Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

5759 Fulcher Ave.

5759 Fulcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5759 Fulcher Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5759 Fulcher Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90230 -
Ben Leeds Properties has an exclusive offer for you in the city of North Hollywood

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House fully renovated

Living room:
Main entrance leads you to a spacious room with wall to wall hardwood floors , Recesses Lighting throughout , a beautiful vintage style fire place with 2 large windows surrounding it, Another large window that face the front yard with vertical blinds.

Dining Room with Hardwood through out, recesses lighting , and 2 large window that face east

Kitchen:
Very spacious kitchen with white ceramic tile throughout, lots of white cabinets ,granite counter tops , all new stainless steel appliances including fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and a microwave.

Breakfast Area :
A space just perfect to place a 4 chair table with ceramic tile on the floor, and a large window with great lighting

~ Stackable Washer and Dryer in unit ~

1st Bedroom
Wall to wall hardwood floors with a nice size walk-in closet, and a window with vertical blinds

Master Bedroom:
Wall to wall hardwood floor / full-size closet / large window with vertical blinds, and a nice size bathroom

Master Bathroom:
Brand new ceramic floor tile, new sink-vanity with new faucet, new mirrored door medicine cabinet, new Jacuzzi, new ceramic tile on walls around, new frameless shower doors and more cabinet area

3rd Bedroom
Wall to wall hardwood floor / full-size closet, and a large window with vertical blinds

Exterior:

A huge backyard/ Parking for 4 cars, a nice size shed, and beautiful landscape

For more information please contact us at 818-640-4950 or email at Marketing@benleedsproperties.com

For additional Ben Leeds Property listings go to www.benleedsproperties.com or call our Leasing Agent 424-543-4181.

Pet Policy:
Cat and Dogs friendly under 25 lbs. (weight at maturity); No aggressive breeds: Chows, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepard, and a mix of aggressive breeds. Pet Rent and Deposit may apply.

Other Terms and Requirements:
1-year lease term; Security deposit is determined by your credit, typically 1-month rent; Online Application is preferred and can be processed faster than a paper application; $30 Application fee per person (18 years and older) can be paid with credit or debit card for online application or with money order and cashier check for paper application; No evictions; No foreclosures / bankruptcies in the last 5 years; Two (2) forms of current government issued ID: Drivers License, Passport, SSN card, Military ID, Visa, etc; Proof of Income: last 3 months of check stubs, or checking / saving account, or current W2. Renters insurance is required.

Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

*Pricing and availability is subject to change without notice*

Photos may vary from actual unit and are for representational purposes only and subject to variances. Variances may include, but are not limited to, views and exposure to light, finishes for the final product, as well as layout and included features in the finished product.

(RLNE2612918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5759 Fulcher Ave. have any available units?
5759 Fulcher Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5759 Fulcher Ave. have?
Some of 5759 Fulcher Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5759 Fulcher Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5759 Fulcher Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5759 Fulcher Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5759 Fulcher Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5759 Fulcher Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5759 Fulcher Ave. offers parking.
Does 5759 Fulcher Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5759 Fulcher Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5759 Fulcher Ave. have a pool?
No, 5759 Fulcher Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5759 Fulcher Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5759 Fulcher Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5759 Fulcher Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5759 Fulcher Ave. has units with dishwashers.

