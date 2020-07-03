All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5757 Franklin Ave

5757 W Franklin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5757 W Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit includes the following features:
-New laminated flooring
-Fresh new paint
-New kitchen sink & counter top!
-New bathroom ceramic tile walls and floor
-Great light in the living room area!
-Spacious closet
-Wall heater
-Stove & refrigerator (appliances as is)
-On site laundry room
-No parking on premises
-No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 Franklin Ave have any available units?
5757 Franklin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5757 Franklin Ave have?
Some of 5757 Franklin Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5757 Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5757 Franklin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5757 Franklin Ave offer parking?
No, 5757 Franklin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5757 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5757 Franklin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 5757 Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5757 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 5757 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5757 Franklin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

