Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

5752 W 10th Street

5752 10th Ave · (949) 413-7911
Location

5752 10th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
4 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2020 - Be the first to live in this beautiful home. This home will be ready to move in this March! Spacious, open and light! New Stoves and fridges included! These units feature an open floor plan, custom cabinets, quartz countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, new appliances, low voltage LED lighting, automatic fire sprinkler system, custom window shades, laminate wood flooring, and oversized bedrooms. Drought resistance landscaping, covered/uncovered parking included! Se Habla Espanol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5752 W 10th Street have any available units?
5752 W 10th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5752 W 10th Street have?
Some of 5752 W 10th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5752 W 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5752 W 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5752 W 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5752 W 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5752 W 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5752 W 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 5752 W 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5752 W 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5752 W 10th Street have a pool?
No, 5752 W 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5752 W 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 5752 W 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5752 W 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5752 W 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
