All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5752 10th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5752 10th Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:14 AM

5752 10th Avenue

5752 10th Avenue · (323) 408-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5752 10th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand new 2020 built beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. Energy efficient with oversized bedrooms with generous size closets. Master bedroom with master bath located upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups. Sleek elegant laminate flooring throughout. Units will include brand new stove and refrigerator. Kitchen and bathrooms have quartz countertops. Low voltage LED lighting, tops cabinets and ample storage space. Tenants responsible for all utilities except gardener. Pets negotiable with an additional pet deposit. Minimum one year lease. Please contact Julie Wade at 323-408-1075 or at juliewade@citywidela.com to schedule time to view the unit. OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY, MAY 16, 2020, FROM 11:00AM - 12:00PM. Application Fee is $25.00 per applicant.
Brand new 2020 built beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath duplexes with attached 3 car garage. These are energy efficient with oversized bedrooms, generous size closets. Master bedroom with master bath. Washer and dryer hookups. Sleek elegant laminate flooring throughout. Units will include stove and refrigerator. Kitchen and bathrooms have quartz countertops. New appliances, low voltage LED lighting,tops cabinets and ample storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5752 10th Avenue have any available units?
5752 10th Avenue has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5752 10th Avenue have?
Some of 5752 10th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5752 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5752 10th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5752 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5752 10th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5752 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5752 10th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5752 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5752 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5752 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5752 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5752 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5752 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5752 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5752 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5752 10th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity