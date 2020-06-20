5752 10th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Brand new 2020 built beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. Energy efficient with oversized bedrooms with generous size closets. Master bedroom with master bath located upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups. Sleek elegant laminate flooring throughout. Units will include brand new stove and refrigerator. Kitchen and bathrooms have quartz countertops. Low voltage LED lighting, tops cabinets and ample storage space. Tenants responsible for all utilities except gardener. Pets negotiable with an additional pet deposit. Minimum one year lease. Please contact Julie Wade at 323-408-1075 or at juliewade@citywidela.com to schedule time to view the unit. OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY, MAY 16, 2020, FROM 11:00AM - 12:00PM. Application Fee is $25.00 per applicant.

Brand new 2020 built beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath duplexes with attached 3 car garage. These are energy efficient with oversized bedrooms, generous size closets. Master bedroom with master bath. Washer and dryer hookups. Sleek elegant laminate flooring throughout. Units will include stove and refrigerator. Kitchen and bathrooms have quartz countertops. New appliances, low voltage LED lighting,tops cabinets and ample storage space.