All apartments in Los Angeles
5743 Klump Ave
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 9
5743 Klump Ave
5743 Klump Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5743 Klump Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
BEAUTIFULLY NEWLEY REMODELED UNIT. This unit is ready for your family to move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5743 Klump Ave have any available units?
5743 Klump Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5743 Klump Ave have?
Some of 5743 Klump Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5743 Klump Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5743 Klump Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5743 Klump Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5743 Klump Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5743 Klump Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5743 Klump Ave offers parking.
Does 5743 Klump Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5743 Klump Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5743 Klump Ave have a pool?
No, 5743 Klump Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5743 Klump Ave have accessible units?
No, 5743 Klump Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5743 Klump Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5743 Klump Ave has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
