Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

5739 Halbrent Ave 28

5739 Halbrent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5739 Halbrent Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMPLETELY REMODELED OPEN CONCEPT 2/1 - Property Id: 110318

COMPLETELY REMODELED apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath that sits back away from Sepulveda Blvd on the ground floor. This unit boasts an open concept kitchen and living room, pre-engineered laminate hardwood floors, new paint, remodeled kitchen and bathroom and light and bright bedrooms with large closets. Please contact Melissa at 626-660-8706 for a showing today! Pets allowed with a $25 per pet monthly pet rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110318
Property Id 110318

(RLNE4803273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 have any available units?
5739 Halbrent Ave 28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 have?
Some of 5739 Halbrent Ave 28's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 currently offering any rent specials?
5739 Halbrent Ave 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 is pet friendly.
Does 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 offer parking?
No, 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 does not offer parking.
Does 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 have a pool?
No, 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 does not have a pool.
Does 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 have accessible units?
No, 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5739 Halbrent Ave 28 does not have units with dishwashers.
