5739 Halbrent Ave 28

COMPLETELY REMODELED OPEN CONCEPT 2/1 - Property Id: 110318
COMPLETELY REMODELED apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath that sits back away from Sepulveda Blvd on the ground floor. This unit boasts an open concept kitchen and living room, pre-engineered laminate hardwood floors, new paint, remodeled kitchen and bathroom and light and bright bedrooms with large closets. Please contact Melissa at 626-660-8706 for a showing today! Pets allowed with a $25 per pet monthly pet rent.
