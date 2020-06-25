5739 Halbrent Ave 28

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath that sits back away from Sepulveda Blvd on the ground floor. This unit boasts an open concept kitchen and living room, pre-engineered laminate hardwood floors, new paint, remodeled kitchen and bathroom and light and bright bedrooms with large closets. Please contact Melissa at 626-660-8706 for a showing today! Pets allowed with a $25 per pet monthly pet rent.

