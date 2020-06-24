All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5734 MORLEY Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5734 MORLEY Street

5734 W Morley St · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Location

5734 W Morley St, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated 1Bed 1Bath apartment on the top floor with excellent light! Granite counters, updated appliances, double-paned windows, and a private enclosed garage! Water paid for. Call to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5734 MORLEY Street have any available units?
5734 MORLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5734 MORLEY Street have?
Some of 5734 MORLEY Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5734 MORLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
5734 MORLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5734 MORLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 5734 MORLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5734 MORLEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 5734 MORLEY Street offers parking.
Does 5734 MORLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5734 MORLEY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5734 MORLEY Street have a pool?
No, 5734 MORLEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 5734 MORLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 5734 MORLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5734 MORLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5734 MORLEY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
