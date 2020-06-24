5734 W Morley St, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Westchester
granite counters
range
recently renovated
parking
garage
Fully renovated 1Bed 1Bath apartment on the top floor with excellent light! Granite counters, updated appliances, double-paned windows, and a private enclosed garage! Water paid for. Call to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5734 MORLEY Street have any available units?
