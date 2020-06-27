Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5734 Buchanan Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5734 Buchanan Street
5734 Buchanan Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5734 Buchanan Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in. Front house with 2 assigned parking spaces. Features 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5734 Buchanan Street have any available units?
5734 Buchanan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5734 Buchanan Street currently offering any rent specials?
5734 Buchanan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5734 Buchanan Street pet-friendly?
No, 5734 Buchanan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5734 Buchanan Street offer parking?
Yes, 5734 Buchanan Street offers parking.
Does 5734 Buchanan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5734 Buchanan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5734 Buchanan Street have a pool?
No, 5734 Buchanan Street does not have a pool.
Does 5734 Buchanan Street have accessible units?
No, 5734 Buchanan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5734 Buchanan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5734 Buchanan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5734 Buchanan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5734 Buchanan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
