5733 Klump Ave

Hurry!!! Limited offer! Move-in on or before May the 15th 2020 and take advantage of a 50% discount on the 1st full month rent.



This is a 2019 new construction, elegant and modern fourplex in the NoHo Arts District. It is made up of two 3 story , side by side townhome style duplexes with spacious floor plans. Local realtors found this unit type to be the #1 choice of renters. The excellent location, walking distance to all excitement that NoHo has to offer, paired with the upscale modern units makes this unresistable to turn away. The modern finishes, paints, lots of windows welcome loads of natural light ; highlighting the living spaces.



Additional features include hotel-like bathrooms, dual glazed windows, central air condition, washer and dryer , 2 garage parking spaces.



Centrally located just blocks away from trendy restaurants(McDonalds, In and Out burger, Denny's) all walking distance, and Hollywood freeway, which provides an easy connection to Down Town LA, blocks away from Metro red line.