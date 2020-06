Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Upgraded 2x1 in Van Nuys - Property Id: 266195



Make this upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in Van Nuys your new home!



This unit features new appliances, new flooring, ceiling fans, AC units, washer/dryer in building, on-site manager, and 1 parking spot.



ALL IN A PET FRIENDLY COMMUNITY



Contact Erin (831)710-3131 for more information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266195

