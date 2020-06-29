5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731

All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

5729 Willowcrest Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
green community
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
WELCOME TO WILLOW CREST AVE. IN MID-TOWN-NOHO, WHERE CONTEMPORARY MEETS LUXURY LIVING IN ONE OF THE HOTTEST RENTAL MARKETS IN THE GREATER PARTS OF LOS ANGELES! A sustainable-living environment (Green Building Certified), purposely built to perfection & offers you this wonderful opportunity to live in the MASTER SUITE UNIT #5731 1/2 WITH A PRIVATE 2 CAR GARAGE, a newer superior living spaces to meet you or your family's active lifestyle! Designed to accommodate a large single family living experience, consisting of all 3 bedrooms, 2 spa inspired bathrooms (which includes a master en-suite), gourmet kitchen to open dining concept coupled with 10 ft. dramatic ceilings giving a sense of open space! Adding to the "single family" living experience, each dwelling are separately utility metered, 2 designated parking for each unit, comes fully equipped with central A/C & heating, tank-less instant water heater, stainless steel kitchen appliances, inside laundry with their own washer/dryer, Nest wifi thermostat, recessed lighting, quartz counter tops, & carefully selected design finishes which can easily be complemented by your own furnishing making this home your own. Superior location with a walk-score of 73 and a short walk to Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park, or take a bike stroll down to NOHO Art District. Conveniently, a 30 min. commute to DTLA & 45 min. to LAX or fly domestic at Hollywood/Burbank Airport. 6 months lease may be considered. Hurry! Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 have any available units?
5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 have?
Some of 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 currently offering any rent specials?
5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 is pet friendly.
Does 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 offer parking?
Yes, 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 offers parking.
Does 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 have a pool?
No, 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 does not have a pool.
Does 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 have accessible units?
No, 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5729 Willow Crest Avenue 5731 has units with dishwashers.
